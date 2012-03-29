Metallica Announce "Ktulu's Rock 'N' Roll Emporium" for Orion Music + More Festival

A lot of people go to concerts hoping to leave with something cool to remember the show by — a T-shirt, a new album and, if you're really lucky, maybe even a guitar pick.

Metallica are giving concert-goers the ultimate chance to pick up a piece of rock history at their upcoming Orion Music + More festival, as they've just announced "Ktulu's Rock 'N' Roll Emporium," which is set to feature "dozens of vendors hawking their Rock ‘N’ Roll memorabilia from vinyl and collectibles, to gig posters and gear."

Earlier this month, the band announced the addition of a punk/thrash stage, set to feature Suicidal Tendencies, Sepultura, Black Tusk,Torche, Red Fang, Landmine Marathon and Thy Will Be Done.

Main stage acts announced so far include: Arctic Monkeys, Avenged Sevenfold, Modest Mouse, The Gaslight Anthem, Cage The Elephant, Fucked Up, Best Coast, Hot Snakes, Titus Andronicus, Gary Clark Jr., Lucero, Roky Erickson, The Black Angels, The Sword, A Place to Bury Strangers and Liturgy.

Metallica will headline both nights of the festival, playing Ride the Lightning in its entirety one night, and the Black album the other.

The festival will take place June 23 and 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.