Metallica Announce "Metallica By Request" European Summer Tour

Metallica have announced a summer 2014 European tour. The catch is, they'll let their fans choose their set lists.

Fans who buy tickets online will be invited to vote on the set list Metallica will play at their show. Metallica's traditional 18-song set will include the 17 top-voted songs. Because the band didn't want to be left out of the fun, their vote for the 18th slot will go to a brand-new song.

Fans will can visit metallica.com to see what songs fellow fans are voting for and the results of their specific shows.

"We are once again psyched to break free of the four walls in the studio to get energized by our devoted European friends for a couple of weeks next May and June," said Lars Ulrich. "On top of that, the fact that all our nutty fans will pick the songs we play should be some next level fun and take a big load off my shoulders as the guy who usually writes the set list!"

The first announced show will take place in Hamburg, Germany, June 4 with additional dates announced in Nuremberg, Germany, and Nürburgring, Germany. Tickets for the Nuremberg and Nürburgring dates will go on sale Wednesday, November 27. Tickets for the Hamburg date will go on sale Friday, November 29 at 10 a.m. CET.

Stay tuned for additional European dates to be announced next week and visit metallica.com for more details on the voting process.

Metallica By Request 2014 Live Dates

June 4 - Imtech Arena, Sonisphere - Hamburg, Germany (On-Sale November 29)

June 5 - 8 - Rock am Ring - Nürburgring, Germany (On-Sale November 27)

June 6 - 9 - Rock im Park - Nuremberg, Germany (On-Sale November 27)

*Additional dates to be announced next week