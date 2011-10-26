Metallica Bassist Robert Trujillo Says Band Have Begun Work on New Album

If Lulu isn't your cup of tea, a new, proper Metallica album may not be far off, at least according to Robert Trujillo. In a new interview, the bassist told GulfNews.com that Metallica "have been busy writing and recording."

He continued: "We've got a couple of new songs we have been working on the past couple of weeks. The writing process for the new Metallica album has begun. We've been in the studio with Rick Rubin, working on a couple of things, and we're going to be recording during the most of next year. We've got a lot of work ahead of us. But the great thing is that we have sort of already jumped off the launch pad and we're swimming. It's happening. It's reality. It's a lot of fun, there are a lot of ideas, and we're really excited about the new record. For me, personally, Death Magnetic was the launch pad for the next record. This is the beginning of something very, very cool."

