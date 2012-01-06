Metallica Confirm 3D Movie in the Works

We reported back in October 2011 that Metallica might have a 3D movie in the works. Almost three months later, Metallica have confirmed that a 3D film is in the works, and the band looks to have the film in theaters in 2013.

A message on the band's official website reads: "As you know, we generally make it a policy not to comment on gossip or rumors, but we also pride ourselves on being first with 'tallica news. So, with that said, the more astute of you may have noticed a couple of mentions in trade publications, and most recently in the new issue of Rolling Stone, that a Metallica 3D movie is in the works. We're here to tell you that, yes, there is indeed a 3D project in the very early stages of production! We wish we could tell you more right now, but we don't have all the finer points nailed down just yet. What we can tell you is that we are planning on being in a theatre near you sometime in 2013 and as you hear us say ever so often, this will be the space for all the details as we finalize them."

Metallica will release the Beyond Magnetic EP -- which features for tracks from the Death Magnetic sessions -- on January 31.