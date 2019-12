Several sources today are reporting that Metallica are planning to self-finance a feature film which will be produced in 3D.

While there's no word yet on the content, the band have reportedly tapped producer Charlotte Huggins for the project, who has worked on several IMAX and 3D films including Blue Man Group: Mind Blast and Journey to the Center of the Earth.

Metallica will release their new collaborative album with Lou Reed, Lulu, on November 1.