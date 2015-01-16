Metallica Fans Re-Record 'St. Anger’ Album — Hear It Now

Three energetic—not to mention inquisitive—musicians have re-recorded Metallica's much-debated, often-criticized 2003 album, St. Anger.

And, if you believe the Internet chatter that's making the rounds as I type these words, the 2015 version is considered (by some) to be "better" than the original.

We'd like you to listen to the new version of the album below and tell us what you think.

St. Anger was the product of an unusually turbulent period in Metallica's history. Tensions came to a head after bassist Jason Newsted left the band; frontman/guitarist James Hetfield soon entered rehab amid a confrontation with drummer Lars Ulrich. Anyone who has seen the Some Kind of Monster film has an idea of the conditions under which the album came to be.

It often has been wondered, would the album have sounded completely different—better, perhaps—if it were conceived and recorded under different circumstances?

Metallica Fans Daryl Gardner (guitar, bass, drums), Dave Cox (vocals) and Chris Dando (production, backing vocals) set out to find out exactly that—so they recorded the entire St. Anger album themselves and released it via YouTube, dubbing the project #stanger2015.

“#stanger2015 is for the listeners who weren’t so fond on the record when it was released in 2003,” Gardner wrote. “Recorded from the ground up, the album has been shortened by 16 minutes, yet every riff and lyric is intact, resulting in a more concise and focused record.

“The production is also more conventional, and we hope Metallica fans appreciate this new version of an album that is always looked at as an anomaly in the incredible career of the world’s biggest metal band, Metallica.”

What do you think of it? Let us know on Facebook!