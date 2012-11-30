Metallica Launch Record Label, Blackened Recordings

After dropping some hints, Metallica have officially announced the launch of their very own record label. Dubbed Blackened Recordings, the label will be the home of the follow-up to 2008's Death Magnetic.

In a post on their official website, the band wrote: "We like to make it a point here not to bore you with the not-so-exciting business aspects of making and sharing music, but we're so psyched about our new adventure that we just had to tell you about it as we officially launch our very own record label, Blackened Recordings.

"Some of you, who have followed along throughout the years, are aware that in 1994 we renegotiated our contract with the Warner Music Group, which resulted in a joint venture with our record company for releasing all of our recordings including long form videos. Per that agreement, as of today we have taken ownership of all of our master recordings and Blackened Recordings will be the home of all of our current albums and videos along with all future releases including the December 10 release of the Quebec Magnetic DVD and Blu-ray.

"You may have heard us say it once or twice or a thousand times before, but it's always been about us taking control of all things 'Tallica to give you 110% on every single level every single time. Forming Blackened Recordings is the ultimate in independence, putting us in the driver's seat of our own creative destiny. We're looking forward to making more music and getting it all out to you in our own unique way."

The label's first release will be the band's upcoming DVD, Quebec Magnetic, which is due on December 10. The DVD was filmed in 2009 by Wayne Isham at the band's two World Magnetic shows in Quebec City.

Track listing:

That Was Just Your Life

The End Of The Line

The Four Horsemen

The Shortest Straw

One

Broken, Beat & Scarred

My Apocalypse

Sad But True

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

The Judas Kiss

The Day That Never Comes

Master of Puppets

Battery

Nothing Else Matters

Enter Sandman

Killing Time

Whiplash

Seek & Destroy

Bonus Songs:

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Holier Than Thou

Cyanide

Turn the Page

All Nightmare Long

Damage, Inc.

Breadfan

Phantom Lord