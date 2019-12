Metallica & Lou Reed's collaborative album, Lulu, moved over 13,000 copies in its first week on sale in the U.S., enough to land it at No. 36 on the Billboard charts.

It was recently announced that Darren Aronofsky -- known best for films like Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan -- has signed on to direct a music video for the Lulu track "Iced Honey."

You can check out Loutallica performing "Iced Honey" on Later... With Jools Hollandhere.