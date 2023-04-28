James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett debut new ESP and Gibson guitars at first show of M72 world tour

Metallica played the first night of their M72 world tour in support of new album 72 Seasons last night (April 27), and the show at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena played host to a number of surprises.

First was the set’s shock opener: Master of Puppets instrumental Orion, which hadn’t been performed live in over 12 years. The deep cut also marked the debut appearance of Kirk Hammett’s latest vintage guitar acquisition: his Factory Black ’59 Les Paul Standard, acquired last month from Carter Vintage Guitars.

The Bigsby-equipped model made a brief appearance during the band’s stint on the Howard Stern Show, but this marked its official live debut on a full track. And it was Orion of all songs.

The band continued to run through a combination of staples and surprises – For Whom the Bell Tolls, Holier Than Thou, King Nothing – before Lux Æterna heralded the appearance of another new instrument.

Yes, James Hetfield has a fresh yellow-and-black ESP Vulture, designed to tie in with the album’s artwork and the band’s stage setup for the tour.

It features a gloss black finish with yellow racing stripe, while that yellow ESP logo sets the headstock off real nice. Otherwise, the model is kitted out as before, with EMG’s Het Set and that distinctive ‘V’ inlay. Check out Metallica’s official photos below for a closer look.

Other 72 Seasons tracks getting their debut runouts were Screaming Suicide and Sleepwalk My Life Away in a set that also featured Fade to Black, The Day That Never Comes and Ride the Lightning.

Notably, the metal stalwarts did not perform Enter Sandman, ending on a one-two punch of Seek & Destroy and Master of Puppets – check out the full setlist below.

Orion For Whom the Bell Tolls Holier Than Thou King Nothing Lux Æterna Screaming Suicide Fade to Black Sleepwalk My Life Away Nothing Else Matters Sad but True The Day That Never Comes Ride the Lightning Battery Fuel Seek & Destroy Master of Puppets

The Black Album staple will likely appear on the band’s second night at the Johan Cruijff Arena as part of their ‘No Repeat Weekend’ manifesto for the M72 tour, which will see Hetfield and co perform two entirely different sets across two nights at each venue.

Metallica’s European tour continues through June before hitting up Canada and the US come August. See Metallica.com (opens in new tab) for tickets.

Whatever features on the setlist each night, one thing’s for certain: Kirk Hammett is going to improvise his heart out. The guitarist recently told Total Guitar he’s tired of playing pre-written leads, going so far as to say he’s “freaking bored” of the Master of Puppets solo.

And let’s face it: there’s probably going to be some wah, too – as Kirk himself said when he explained why he uses the effect so much: “I can't think of anybody who uses the wah pedal as much as I do – I'm not ashamed of it”.