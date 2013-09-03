Metallica Post "Fade to Black" Performance Video from Shanghai Show, Announce 'Through the Never' Public Screening Date

Metallica have posted another official performance video over at MetallicaTV.

This time, it's a clip of "Fade to Black" from their August 13 show in Shanghai, China.

Of course, since the video is about 18 minutes long, there's a whole lot more going on. First we see bassist Robert Trujillo meeting fans and signing autographs, then we get to watch the band (minus Lars, who eventually joins in) rehearse a few songs. The video ends with a pro-shot performance of "Fade to Black."

In other Metallica news, the guys have scheduled the first public screening of their upcoming 3D film, Metallica Through the Never. It will take place 7:15 p.m. September 17 at the Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael, California. It serves as the kickoff for the 36th annual Mill Valley Film Festival, an 11-day event that boasts works from 200 filmmakers from around the globe.

Locals (or anyone, for that matter) who want to go can buy tickets right here.