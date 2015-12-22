Metallica Release 12 Seconds of New Music

Metallica have posted a small—but pretty damn cool—taste of their new studio album.

The only catch is you'll have to sign up with Metallica.com to see the exclusive video and hear the new music.

Don't worry—it takes about 15 seconds! You'll get a verification email, blah, blah, blah...

Once you're in, scroll down a bit to CLUBBERS ONLY EXCLUSIVES; it's the first video, and it's called "Happy Holidayz from Metallica." James Hetfield (and his jumpy polydactyl cat) starts things off by sharing some seasonal wishes from the band.

“We thought we’d give you a little bit of ear candy for the holidays,” he says (Hetfield, not the cat), before using the cat’s foot to press the "play" button on the new music.

What follows is about 12 seconds of riff-heavy music and a quick blast of Hetfield's vocals. Bear in mind, this represents the first new music from Metallica since their 2014 single, “Lords of Summer,” and 2011's Lulu, the band's album with Lou Reed.

Their still-untitled new album will be the followup to 2008’s Death Magnetic.

Head to Metallica.com now.