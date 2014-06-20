Metallica Release New Song, "Lords of Summer," on iTunes

Metallica have officially released their new song — "Lords of Summer" — via iTunes.

The new track, which is technically titled "Lords Of Summer (First Pass Version)," is just over eight minutes long. According to Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, the song is “fairly representative” of the new material being written for the upcoming album.

It should be noted that "Lords of Summer" might not even be on the new album.

The band debuted the song in March at a show in Bogota, Colombia. You can check out a video of that performance below.

You also can buy the track — for $1.29 US — right HERE.

Don't forget that Metallica's Kirk Hammett graces the cover of the all-new August 2014 issue of Guitar World, which is available now!