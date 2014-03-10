Metallica Release September 21, 1986, Concert as Free Download; One of Cliff Burton's Last Shows

Metallica have posted a free download of a September 21, 1986, London show in support of Master of Puppets.

The concert, which place at the Hammersmith Odeon, marks one of the band's last shows with bassist Cliff Burton, who died September 27 in Sweden after a bus accident.

Tracks include "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)," "Seek & Destroy," "Whiplash," "Creeping Death" and "Master of Puppets." There are 14 tracks in all.

It's also notable that Kirk Hammett's guitar tech filled in on rhythm guitar for the show, because James Hetfield had recently broken his arm in a skateboarding accident.

The show is available for download — for FREE, we remind you — at MetallicaLive.com.