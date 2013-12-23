Metallica Selling December 8 Antarctica Show as Download, Release Official Video Recap

Metallica have released their entire December 8 Antarctica show as an audio download on their website.

The live set is available in multiple formats, including mp3, FLAC, Apple Lossless, ALAC-HD and FLAC-HD.

For purchase details, visit livemetallica.com.

"This was the most unique show Metallica has ever done," wrote the band on their Facebook page. "The band, contest winners, research station scientists (from Russia, South Korea, China, Poland, Chile, Brazil and Germany) and the ship crew all crammed in this little dome out on the helipad of Carlini Station in Antarctica! The energy in the little dome was amazing! Words cannot describe how happy everyone was."

The band cranked out 10 songs for the small crowd, including "Creeping Death," "For Whom the Bell Tolls," "Sad But True," "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)," "Master of Puppets," "One," "Blackened," "Nothing Else Matters," "Enter Sandman" and "Seek & Destroy."

Metallica also posted the official video recap of the December 8 show (which differs from video that was created by a TV station and posted the week after the show). You can check it out below. It is more than 20 minutes long and shows the band rehearsing and performing.