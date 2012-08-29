Metallica Streaming Cover of Deep Purple's "When a Blind Man Cries"

Metallica have just posted an audio stream of their cover of Deep Purple's "When a Blind Man Cries." Listen via the YouTube clip below.

The band took on the Deep Purple deep cut for the upcoming album, Re-Machined: A Tribute to Deep Purple's Machine Head, which arrives next month packaged with the new issue of Classic Rock.

It will also be released September 25 as a standalone album.

After wrapping up filming for their upcoming 3D movie, which is tentatively slated for a 2013 release, Metallica will be taking some time off before beginning work on a new album later this fall.

"In the fall, we plan on concentrating a little more on writing songs and doing nothing else but just thinking about the new album," guitarist Kirk Hammett told us back in June. "That should be interesting."

When we asked Kirk if the rumors were true that he had nearly 300 riffs for the new album, he replied, "I'm probably closer to 400 now. [laughs] But you know, out of those 400 there might only be 20 great riffs. It'd be something if all 400 were triple-A, diamond-rated ideas, but that's just not the case. Never was and never will be. James might have 800 riffs, but there's maybe 12 songs in there. Who knows? It all depends on what we do with it."