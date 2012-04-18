Metallica Unveil Schedule for Orion Music + More Festival, The Black Dahlia Murder Added to Bill

Metallica have just posted the schedule for their upcoming Orion Music + More festival, which is just over two months away now. You can check out the full schedule for the two-day event here.

In other Orion news, The Black Dahlia Murder have also been added to the Damage, Inc. stage of the festival, which will feature exclusively metal and punk acts. Also recently added are Charred Walls of the Damned.

Confirmed bands for the festival now include: Arctic Monkeys, Avenged Sevenfold, Modest Mouse, The Gaslight Anthem, Cage The Elephant, Fucked Up, Best Coast, Hot Snakes, Titus Andronicus, Gary Clark Jr., Lucero, Roky Erickson, The Black Angels, The Sword, Charred Walls of the Damned, Shuli Egar, comedian Jim Florentine, Wooden Shjips, comedian Don Jamieson, Kyng, A Place to Bury Strangers, Liturgy, Letlive, Suicidal Tendencies, The Black Dahlia Murder, Sepultura, Black Tusk,Torche, Red Fang, Landmine Marathon and Thy Will Be Done.

There are still two slots that are listed as TBA, so keep an eye out for two more band announcements in the near future.

Other events scheduled to take place during the festival — which takes place June 23 and 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey — include Ktulu's Rock 'N' Roll Emporium, the Billabong-sponsored All-Out Air Assault Surfing Expedition, a classic car and motorcycle show and the newly announced Kirk's Crypt, a look at Kirk Hammett's immense collection of horror movie paraphernalia.

You can watch Kirk talk more about his horror movie obsession in the video below.