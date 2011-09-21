Metallica/Lou Reed Album Posters Banned in London

Posters for the upcoming album from Metallica and Lou Reed, Lulu, have been banned from London's Underground for resembling graffiti too closely. The decision was handed down by Transport for London, the body that governs public transportation in the city.

Rolling Stone reached out to Reed for a comment on the ban, with the singer responding: "What would Andy Warhol or Jean Michel Basquiat say of this type of frivolous censorship?"

At least one writer for the UK's Telegraph sides with the decision, claiming that the poster could be seen as somehow making violence against women acceptable.

The writer went on to say: "Every year three million women in Britain experience violence. Taking down a poster that could plant a seed in one person’s head that violence against women is acceptable is commendable. I’m just horrified that they let it go up in the first place."

Lulu is set for release on November 1.