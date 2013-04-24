Metallica's 3D Movie, 'Through the Never,' Headed to IMAX Theaters

IMAX Corporation and have announced that Metallica Through the Never, filmmaker Nimród Antal’s 3D film, has been digitally re-mastered into the IMAX 3D format.

It will be released wide in North America exclusively into IMAX theatres for a one-week engagement starting September 27. The film will expand into additional theaters October 4.

“IMAX! It doesn't get bigger or cooler than that!” said Lars Ulrich, who formed Metallica in 1981 with James Hetfield. “For four guys in a rock band of average height, to get a chance to unleash their 3D film on IMAX screens the size of buildings across the country is a mind-blowing thought. ‘Hey look, Mom, I’m 50 feet tall (finally!)’

"There is no better way to experience film and when you throw in the spectacle of music and sound this should amount to an unprecedented, unique and truly next level experience.”

Metallica Through the Never was written and directed by Antal (Predators, Kontroll) and produced by former IMAX film producer Charlotte Huggins (Journey to the Center of the Earth).

The film marries groundbreaking footage and editing techniques with a compelling narrative, in which a band crew member (played by Dane DeHaan) is sent out on a mission during Metallica's live set in front of a sold-out arena. While on this mission, he unexpectedly has his life turned completely upside down.