Metallica's Kirk Hammett to Debut Zombie Action Figure at Comic-Con in San Diego

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett's love for horror films is well known. Now Hammett's company, Kirk von Hammett Toys, has announced a zombie action figure molded in his likeness.

The figure will be released at the San Diego Comic-Con later this month. Only 300 of the toys are being produced as an exclusive item, in support of the Nuclear Blast USA record label.

The figure goes on sale 1 to 2 p.m. July 25 and 2 to 3 p.m. July 26 at the Nuclear Blast USA booth at San Diego's Comic-Con. Hammett will be on hand to autograph each toy sold.

