Metallica's Lars Ulrich Turned Down the Chance to Score 'Kill Bill' Films

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich recently told Newsweek Magazine that he turned down the chance to compose the score for Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill films. He considers it the biggest mistake he ever made.

Ulrich said he met Tarantino in San Francisco and Tarantino told him he had written a number of Kill Bill's fight scenes to music by Metallica.

From the NME.com story: "One of the most surreal 30 minutes of my life was having Quentin Tarantino six inches from my face, eyes dancing, intensely animated, explaining in intricate detail how he had written and choreographed the two main fight scenes in the film [Kill Bill] to the Metallica songs 'Enter Sandman' and 'Sad But True.' Tarantino’s next-level movie magic married to Metallica music, all turned up to 11."

Ulrich said he was excited to do it until Tarantino sent him the script:

"The script. Man, was it thick and dense. I realized that most of this was written in a language that was outside of my realm of understanding. I had never encountered a narrative like this, set in, to me, a very foreign culture of martial arts and Asian myths. I just couldn’t wrap my thick Danish head around it."

Ulrich turned down the opportunity. But I think we all know that by now.