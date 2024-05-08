“I’m not gonna point fingers, but through all of this, one of the ingredients was not playing ball with everybody else”: Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony sets the record straight on the much-rumored VH tribute project

According to Michael Anthony, internal disputes have ruined the Van Halen tribute project's potential

Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony has set the record straight regarding the much-talked-about Van Halen tribute concert and why it never materialized. According to Anthony, “one of the ingredients was not, let's say, playing ball with everybody else.”

In 2022, Van Halen's fans speculated that a tribute project was in the works. Joe Satriani confirmed he was involved in project discussions with Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth. 

