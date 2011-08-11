Mick Jagger's SuperHeavy Project Reveal Track Listing for Debut Album

SuperHeavy -- the band featuring Mick Jagger, AR Rahman, Damian Marley, Dave Stewart and Joss Stone -- have formally announce the tracklisting for their eponymous debut album. You can check it out below.

SuperHeavy, which was produced by Jagger and Stewart, will be released on September 19. The first single from the album, "Miracle Worker," was released last month. The video for the song will be released tomorrow, August 12.

The album will come in a deluxe edition, as well as standard, which will feature bonus tracks and expanded artwork by renowned artist Shepard Fairey.

SuperHeavy Track Listing:

'Superheavy'

'Unbelievable'

'Miracle Worker'

'Energy'

'Satyameva Jayathe'

'One Day One Night'

'Never Gonna Change'

'Beautiful People'

'Rock Me Gently'

'I Can't Take It No More'

'I Don't Mind'

'World Keeps Turning'

Bonus tracks:

'Mihaya'

'Warring People'

'Common Ground'

'Hey Captain'