Mikael Akerfeldt, Steven Wilson Announce Track Listing, Updated Release Date for Storm Corrosion Album

Storm Corrosion -- the new project featuring Opeth's Mikael Akerfeldt and Porcupine Tree's Steven Wilson -- were previously set to release their eponymous debut on April 24, but the release has been pushed back to May 8.

The album is set to feature six tracks, three of which are around 10 minutes long. You can view the track listing below.

"The funny thing is that the music we're making together is actually nothing like either of us made before," Wilson said last year of the album. "Because I think we both had this idea of this kind of music that we knew we couldn't get our bands to play, but that we both kind of understood where we were coming from. 'Cause we have this kind of passion [for] very experimental, obscure records, almost orchestral in their scope. And we wanted to make a record like that for a long time."

Wilson has also said, to the surprise of many, that there would be "no distorted guitars" on the record.

Storm Corrosion track listing: