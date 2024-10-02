“I sold 120 of them because I don’t have room for them anymore”: Mike Campbell says he's quit buying guitars, despite his continuing “obsession”

By
Contributions from
published

“At this point,” the Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitar-slinger tells GW, “buying them is kind of pathetic”

Mike Campbell performs onstage with the Dirty Knobs at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California on May 26, 2023
(Image credit: Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

Back in 2021, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitar-slinger Mike Campbell thinned his formidable collection of electric guitars and amps with a huge Reverb.com sale. Notice that we say ‘thinned.’

Campbell's post-sale collection remained significant enough that it featured on Gibson TV's The Collection YouTube series the following year.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.

With contributions from