Mike Portnoy and Steve Morse Form Flying Colors; Debut Album Announced

Last year, there were hints of an impending project featuring former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy and Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse.

It has now been announced that the two have joined forces in a new band, Flying Colors, who will release a debut album of the same name on March 27 via Music Theories Recordings.

The band's lineup is rounded out by bassist Dave LaRue, keyboard player Neal Morse and vocalist/guitarist Casey McPherson.

"This album has bits and pieces of what you'd expect from each of us," said Portnoy of his new project. ""The sum of all its parts led to brand new, unchartered territory for everyone involved."

Portnoy looks to be a busy man in 2012, as his other new band, Adrenaline Mob, will release their debut full-length album on March 13.