The newly reunited Ministry have set a March 30, 2012, release date for their upcoming new album, Relapse. The album is to be released on Al Jourgensen's 13th Planet Records.

Relapse comes after a three-year hiatus for Ministry, who went so far as to hold a farewell tour in 2008.

The band have recently posted a series of videos cataloging the recording process for Relapse, and you can check out the most recent below.