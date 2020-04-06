Misha Mansoor records major-key version of Stairway to Heaven, dubs it Escalator to Hell

Let’s just admit it – all this self-distancing and quarantining-at-home has led to us losing our minds just a little bit.

Clearly, it’s even pushed Misha Mansoor to his limit, as the Periphery electric guitar maestro has delivered his own twisted version of Stairway to Heaven.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Mansoor grabs a rather sweet-looking Fender Japan Modern Stratocaster HH to fingerpick the intro to the Led Zeppelin classic – with all the minor chords replaced with major chords.

escalator to hell Misha Mansoor A photo posted by @mishaperiphery on Apr 3, 2020 at 11:09pm PDT

The result? Mansoor calls it Escalator to Hell – although it sounds like quite a pleasant journey, really.

We suggest whipping this one out to get around the “No Stairway” rule the next time you’re in a Guitar Center – whenever that may be.

And, as far as we know, there were no lawsuits involved in the making of this video.