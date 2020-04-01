Adam Sandler jams with Conan O’Brien, rips the Stairway to Heaven solo on a video-chat episode of Conan

During this time of social distancing, plenty of people have been rocking out from the safety of their own homes – including Bumblefoot, who recently filmed a Sick Riffs video for Guitar World.

Now you can add to that list Conan O’Brien and Adam Sandler, who recently held a video chat electric guitar jam session as part of a coronavirus-era episode of Conan.

Toward the end of the 20-minute conversation, Conan asks Sandler, “Are you playing a lot of guitar these days?”

“I have been,” Sandler replies. “The last three or four days I’m like, 'What do I do? Oh yeah – I play guitar.' We gonna jam?”

And jam they do – sort of, banging out a few measures of a 12-bar blues, with Sandler on lead and O’Brien holding down the rhythm.

Sandler then reveals that he’s been woodshedding the Stairway to Heaven solo, and demonstrates it – quite capably, we might add – on his Ibanez Artcore guitar.

Sandler also reprises his Opera Man character from Saturday Night Live to pay tribute to the people of Italy, who have been famously singing from their balconies in the evenings during the country-wide quarantine.

“I don’t know if we have the equivalent here in America,” O’Brien says.

“I am the equivalent,” responds Sandler, “with the golden voice god gave me.”

Perhaps when he’s done with Stairway, Sandler can work on his Slayer riffs next.