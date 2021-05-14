Misha Mansoor announces first-ever solo album, Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious, unveils first single Parabolica

Misha Mansoor has spent much of the past year compiling a 10-album collection of music documenting his pre-Periphery solo project, Bulb. But now the Periphery electric guitar master has announced his first solo album under the Bulb moniker, Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious.

You can check out the album’s first single, the heavily syncopated and – yes – djent-y instrumental Parabolica, above.

Said Mansoor, “I can’t tell you guys how excited I am and how cathartic it feels to finally be able to put out my first solo album. Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious has technically been about 15 years in the making, so your patience has been appreciated.

(Image credit: 3DOT Recordings)

“It was important that I felt genuinely happy with this Bulb debut, but I can say that I finally put together something that I am proud of. This album represents something important to me, and that was both the impetus and the goal in its creation and completion. With that said, I do hope that you enjoy it too!”

Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious is out July 16 via Periphery’s 3DOT Recordings and available for preorder here.