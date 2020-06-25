Mithans introduces Cobalt Blue- and Charcoal-finished Berlin single-cuts

Slovenia-based boutique builder Mithans Guitars has introduced two new additions to its Berlin range of electric guitars.

The new Berlin models are available in Cobalt Blue and Charcoal finishes, and sport master-grade 5A flame maple tops, master-grade 5A flame maple necks and African ebony fingerboards with stainless steel frets.

Other features include Bare Knuckle humbuckers, zero frets and permanently lubricated Graph Tech TUSQ XL nuts.

(Image credit: Mithans Guitars)

The Cobalt Blue Berlin features a walnut body and Schaller Signum bridge, while the Charcoal-finished model boasts an ash body and Wilkinson wraparound.

The Berlin Colbalt Blue is available for $2,669, and the Berlin Charcoal sells for $2,322.

For more information on the new Berlin models, head to Mithans Guitars.