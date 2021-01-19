Mix and match the most iconic fuzz tones in rock with Jackson Audio’s Modular Fuzz Pedal with Octave

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Jackson Audio recently impressed us with its Mateus Asato collab, the Asabi Modular Overdrive Distortion pedal. Now the company is back with another new dirt box, the Modular Fuzz Pedal with Octave.

Like the Asabi, the new fuzz pedal hinges on a modular design, allowing users to mix and match classic fuzz tones via swappable analog plug-in modules.

In addition to an installed Modern Fuzz module, other offerings include: the Modern Fuzz Deluxe, which adds two types of clippings to the Modern Fuzz; Fuzz Classic/Modern, a “Fuzz Face” style plugin with high gain and a tighter/crisper feel; Fuzz Page Mark II, for classic Jimmy Page/Zep-style tones; and Goat Head, based on the legendary Big Muff Pi Ram’s Head and boasting tons of Gilmour-like sustain.

Additionally, the Fuzz offers separately switchable octave circuit with blend control and an active three-band parametric EQ for optimal tone shaping.

The pedal sports top-mounted jacks and runs on 9V DC power.

The Jackson Audio Modular Fuzz Pedal with Octave is available now for $279, while each module sells for $49.

For more information, head to Jackson.audio.