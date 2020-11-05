Jackson Audio rebrands and upgrades the Mateus Asato signature drive with replaceable distortion circuits

Mateus Asato recently collaborated with Jackson Audio on a brand-new signature overdrive pedal, the El Guapo Overdrive/Distortion.

That pedal has now been rebranded and relaunched as the Asabi Modular Overdrive Distortion. And while Jackson acknowledges there were “legal reasons” for the change, the company also says there’s more to the stompbox than just a new logo on the enclosure.

The Asabi boasts improvements on the original El Guapo, and also transforms the drive into “the world's first fully modular pedal platform to feature replaceable distortion circuits,” says the company.

(Image credit: Jackson Audio)

In addition to four clipping styles, a three-band active EQ, Jackson’s Gain Cycle circuit and full MIDI control, the new version features a pre-installed Modern High Gain module meant to recreate the “detail and harmonic complexity” of a Marshall JCM800 and deliver tones ranging from classic rock to crushing metal.

Other optional distortion modules – essentially analog circuit boards that can be easily swapped in and out of the pedal – include the Large Mouse, a fully analog module delivering ProCo Rat distortion tones and boasting the same LM308 chip used in sought-after vintage units.

(Image credit: Jackson Audio)

The Large Mouse is available for purchase separately, and additional modules are promised to be on the way.

The Asabi Modular Overdrive Distortion is available now for $349. For more information, head to Jackson Audio.