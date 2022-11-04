Mojo Hand FX launches the GRRRocker, a Blues Breaker-style overdrive for a good cause

By Matt Parker
published

All proceeds from the riot grrrl-inspired pedal will go to Girls Rock! Grand Rapids, while the stompbox itself features artwork from Girls Rock! campers

Mojo Hand FX Grrrocker overdrive
(Image credit: Mojo Hand FX)

Mojo Hand FX has announced a new charitable partnership with Girls Rock! Grand Rapids, resulting in its latest pedal, the GRRRocker Overdrive.

The new overdrive pedal offers a super simple Blues Breaker-like overdrive, with volume, tone and gain dials. However, it adds a new tonal element via the inclusion of a central push button, which switches between hard and soft-clipping styles. 

For those who want even more nuanced control, there’s an internal trim pot for the distortion, which can be accessed under the back panel.

The GRRRocker takes its name from the riot grrrl movement of the early ’90s and was reportedly conceived at Girls Rock! Grand Rapids camp in 2019, before a group of volunteers took the idea to Mojo Hand FX for development. 

Girls Rock! Grand Rapids is run by Grandville Avenue Arts And Humanities (opens in new tab) and described as “a week-long camp where girls and gender-expansive youth ages eight through high school join bands, learn to write songs together to perform live and in the studio, and use music to express themselves and learn about identity”.

The campers also helped to create the (awesome) powder-coated artwork that adorns the GRRRocker, complete with characterful doodles of ghosts, video game controllers, planets and cacti. 

Mojo Hand FX Grrrocker overdrive

(Image credit: Mojo Hand FX)

Given it hails from the Mojo Hand FX stable, you can expect the build quality to be rock solid (indeed, it carries a lifetime guarantee) and it seems there’s a surprising array of tone on offer – from booming crunch, to honeyed, harmonic drive. 

It’s pitched as appealing to beginners and pros alike – ideal for those looking to acquire a first pedal that will last, or the more experienced player in need of a zero-fuss overdrive circuit.

It’s all in aid of a good cause, too, with Mojo Hand FX sending all profits to Girls Rock! Camps, in addition to donating one pedal for every four sold to affiliated camps.

Expect to find the GRRRocker Overdrive for a street price of around $150. It’s available to order from the Girls Rock! Grand Rapids Bandcamp page (opens in new tab).

