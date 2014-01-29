Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion Announces Lineup, Including Avenged Sevenfold, Black Label Society and Motörhead

The Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion has announced the festival's lineup as they return to Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carlonia, May 3 and 4.

The daily band lineup for the fourth annual show is:

Saturday, May 3: Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Motörhead, Seether, Volbeat, Black Label Society, Killswitch Engage, Black Stone Cherry, Fozzy, Adelitas Way, Thousand Foot Krutch, KYNG, Nothing More, Devour The Day and Truckfighters

Sunday, May 4: Kid Rock, Five Finger Death Punch, 311, Staind, A Day To Remember, Alter Bridge, Theory of a Deadman, Fuel, Hellyeah, Of Mice & Men, Trivium, Redlight King, Twelve Foot Ninja and Gemini Syndrome

Rob Zombie says, "The Zombie crew is super-stoked to be heading down to the Carolina Rebellion this year. We are ready to throwdown a badass Zombie party for all the Rebels. See ya there.”

Five Finger Death Punch’s Zoltan Bathory says, "This festival has become one of the biggest in the country. We have a ton of fans in the Carolinas and the crowds there are nothing short of legendary.”

All tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. ET Friday, January 31, including camping, hotel and VIP packages, as well as weekend 4-Packs and upgrades. All camping and hotel packages will include access to the Friday-night campground party.

As in the past, ticket discounts will be available for active military. For full details about military ticket discounts, camping, hotel and VIP packages, visit CarolinaRebellion.com. A special pre-sale started January 28. To gain access, like their Facebook page or sign up to receive e-newsletters on the website.