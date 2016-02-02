Moon Tooth Premiere New Album, 'Chromaparagon'

GuitarWorld.com and Long Island's Moon Tooth have gotten together to premiere Chromaparagon, the band's new album.

A fireworks display of melody and rhythm, Chromaparagon is more than that too; its progressive, aggressive sound is brimming with soul, riddled with hairpin turns and delivered with the grace and swing of true virtuosos. Over the course of 12 songs, Moon Tooth mash together rock, metal and blues into a fusion that bursts with color.

Frontman John Carbone carries forth the tradition of singers with the range and the courage to go for it. Like Jeff Buckley, Into Another's Richie Birkenhead or Shudder to Think's Craig Wedren, Carbone belts it out with a voice that can conjure subtlety or arena-rocking operatics. His lyrics address themes of, in his own words, "trials, perseverance, victory... answering the call of adventure, following what you know to be your true purpose even in the face of danger, uncertainty and fear."

"I made love to my ordeals / By light of holy fire / A lion rearing under ash / All the beasts of un-days loomed / And I saw Mars stand," Carbone sings on "Igneous."

Guitarist Nick Lee extracts entire worlds out of his instrument. Backing him are bassist Vincent Romanelli and drummer Ray Marte, who glide swiftly from tasty grooves and rhythmic illusions to full-on metal muscularity.

Chromaparagon was recorded, mixed and mastered by Moon Tooth drummer Ray Marte.

For more about Moon Tooth, visit moontoothny.bandcamp.com and follow them on Facebook.Chromaparagon is available for pre-order right here.

Moon Tooth on Tour: