Florida's Morbid Angel have just debuted a brand-new video for their song "Existo Vulgoré," which you can check out below.

The video takes inspiration from the famous German expressionist film, The Cabinet Of Dr. Galigari, which music fans may remember was also the influence behind Rob Zombie's video for "Living Dead Girl."

The track comes from the band's latest album, Illud Divinum Insanus, which was released last year.