Morbid Angel Frontman Explains Direction on New Album: "We Broke Some New Ground"

Morbid Angel's latest release, Illud Divinum Insanus, entered the Billboard Top 200 charts at No. 141 after its release in late June.

While generally praised by critics, some of the choices the band made on the new album left old fans scratching their heads. Now, in a new interview with AOL's Noisecreep, Morbid Angel frontman David Vincent talks about breaking new ground on Illud Divinum Insanus.

"We made a masterpiece," Vincent said. "I am going to call it that. There is not one bad track on this record. Of course, I am going to say that, but I don't normally say such things. It is very unique and very diverse. We didn't go through the normal channels with production, so it's that much more special because of the decisions we made."

"We have grown out of the moniker of death metal," he added. "We call ourselves extreme music. There are too many boxes to put it in — so many descriptors! We play extreme music and it encompasses everything from incredibly fast and articulate fretboard gymnastics to the sickest, most moaning of riffs, to the usual things we do. We take it for a twist."

