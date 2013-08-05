Motörhead Guitarist Phil Campbell Responds to Lemmy Death Rumors

Motörhead were forced to cut short their set at Germany's Wacken festival this past Friday after frontman Lemmy Kilmister found himself too weak to continue.

It was Lemmy's first live appearance since cancelling a set of shows in late June after being hospitalized with a hematoma.

The band played five songs — "I Know How to Die," "Damage Case," "Stay Clean" and "Metropolis and Over the Top" — before Lemmy left the stage. He came back to sing "The Chase Is Better Than the Catch" but then walked off again and didn't come back.

Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell later responded to "asshole tweeters" for spreading rumors that Lemmy had died. "Contrary to some reports, Lem is alive and kicking, so take no notice of these rumors from asshole tweeters," Campbell wrote.

"Motörhead rocked the Black Stage for more than 30 minutes and Lemmy gave everything to play an amazing show," said organizers of the Wacken festival. "He's keeping well, but the temperatures and circumstance led to the point that continuing the show would have led to a loss of quality. They did everything humanly possible to play this gig. Thank you so much, guys!"

Motörhead will release their 21st studio album, Aftershock, in the fall.