Motörhead Postpone Tour as Lemmy Kilmister Works Toward ‘Full Fitness and Rude Health’

Motörhead have been forced to postpone their planned European tour until February 2014.

The reason? Lemmy Kilmister, their iconic 67-year-old bassist and frontman, needs time recover from his current illness.

As we've reported, Motörhead canceled several European shows earlier this year when Kilmister suffered from various health issues. He was fitted with an implantable defibrillator to correct an irregular heartbeat, a procedure the band described as “medical maintenance for the long-term good.” He later suffered a hematoma.

Kilmister posted the following statement on the band’s website:

“We have made the decision because I am not quite ready to hit the road yet, and am working my way back to full fitness and rude health. Don't worry — I'm not about to start promoting veganism and alcohol-free beverages, but it is fair to say that I personally have been reconfiguring areas of my life to make sure I can come back fitter and stronger than ever.

“It disappointed me tremendously to have to say I wasn't quite ready to hit the road yet, but not nearly as much as it would've disappointed me to go out, play some average shows and watch my health give way long before the tour was over.

“When people come to see a Motörhead tour, they expect a Motörhead show, and that is exactly what you will get as soon as I am fit and ready to rumble.”

The planned tour was in support of the band's new album, Aftershock, which was released earlier this month.