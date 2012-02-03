Motley Crue Bassist Nikki Sixx on Las Vegas: "I'm Sober So It Doesn't Make Sense for Me"

This month, Motley Crue will become the first hard band to hold a multi-week residency in Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, with 12 shows over a three-week stint.

Bassist Nikki Sixx recently spoke with Huffington Post about his feeling on the Crue coming to Las Vegas.

I'm looking forward to it, but -- to be honest -- I don't love Vegas," he said. "I'm sober so it doesn't make sense for me. It is hard for me to appreciate. There are so many people there and so many people are drunk. Still, if you get outside of the city, the place gets pretty hip. We played a show outside the city last time around and it was very different. Not everyone was drunk. It seemed a long way from all that."

You can read the full interview here.

In other Crue news, a new commercial from Kia set to air during this year's Super Bowl has appeared online, and features Motley Crue along with supermodel Adriana Lima and former UFC champion Chuck Lidell. Head here to watch.