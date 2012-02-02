Video: Motley Crue Feature in Kia Super Bowl Commercial

Motley Crue will not only be in Vegas for Super Bowl Sunday, they'll also be on millions of TV screens around the world.

The Crue are set to appear in a new Super Bowl ad from Kia, along with a number of other celebrities, including former UFC champion Chuck Lidell, supermodel Adriana Lima -- and we're pretty sure that's Danny Bonaduce. You can check out the extended version of the commercial below.

Earlier today, it was revealed that British rockers the Cult would have their classic song "She Sells Sanctuary" used in a Super Bowl ad for Budweiser.