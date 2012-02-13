Motley Crue Writing New Songs During Las Vegas Residency

Take four of the world's most notorious rockers and put them in Las Vegas for three weeks, and what do you think is going to happen?

Why, they're going to start writing a new album, of course!

According to bassist Nikki Sixx, the band have started working on songs for the follow-up to 2008's Saints of Los Angeles.

Writing on his official Twitter account, Nikki wrote, “Back into writing session for new CRUE here in Vegas…This first song is really ratty, sexy and loud…”

Drummer Tommy Lee took to Twitter soon afterwards, adding, "“With [James Michael], [Nikki Sixx] in da studio kids! NEW CRUE comin! FOK!!”

The Crue are currently in the middle of a three-week, 12-show residency at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.