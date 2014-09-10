Motorhead’s Motorboat Cruise to Include All-Star Band Featuring Philip Anselmo, Chris Broderick, Jon Donais, Scott Ian, Rex Brown and more

Metal Allegiance promises Motörboaters the rare opportunity to see a diverse group of metal legends interacting and performing together on the same stage. Singers Philip Anselmo (Down, ex-Pantera), Joey Belladonna (Anthrax), and Chuck Billy (Testament), guitarists Chris Broderick (Megadeth), Jon Donais (Anthrax, Shadows Fall), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Mark Zavon (Kill Devil Hill), bassists Frank Bello (Anthrax), Rex Brown (Kill Devil Hill, ex-Pantera) and David Ellefson (Megadeth), and drummers Charlie Benante (Anthrax) and Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater) will put their spin on a scorching set of heavy metal’s most influential and recognizable songs.

"I always love getting together with my brothers and throwing down. The Allegiance jam is sure to be the best jam I've been involved with yet," says Philip Anselmo.

Rex Brown of Kill Devil Hill says, "We have jammed at some big metal events in the past, but Metal Allegiance is gonna blow EVERYONE on the Motörboat cruise right out of the water!!! Let her rip!"

Megadeth’s David Ellefson comments, "I'm really looking forward to being together with our friends and fans on Motörboat. Metal Allegiance is a great way to continue our brotherhood of all things metal."

Mike Portnoy agrees: "I've been honored to have been part of some previous metal jams over the years and there's something very special and (Goddamn) electric that happens when you put this group of guys together in a room or on a stage. Myself and my brothers in metal on the Motörboat are metal lovers through and through and we love to get together to jam, have fun and pay tribute to the music that we all love so much."

The first annual Motörhead’s Motörboat will sail from Miami, visiting the ports of Key West, Florida and Cozumel just off Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula for the September 22-26, 2014 cruise on the Carnival Ecstasy. “The Loudest Boat In The World” will feature Motörhead, Anthrax, Metal Allegiance, Testament, Down, High On Fire, Kill Devil Hill, Zakk Wylde, Jim Breuer Band, Danko Jones, Fireball Ministry, Wilson and Cilver, as well as a spoken word performance by legendary heavy metal musician, author, and television personality Scott Ian. While onboard, guests will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact with band members and will see unforgettable performances on various stages throughout the ship. A limited number of cabins are still available for Motörhead’s Motörboat at www.MotorheadCruise.com.

For more details on Metal Allegiance, visit: https://www.facebook.com/metalallegiancetourhttps://twitter.com/metalallegiance, and http://instagram.com/metalallegiance.