Mumford & Sons Announce September Release for Second Album

British folk rockers Mumford & Sons have set a tentative release date of September 24 for their long-awaited sophomore album and follow-up to 2009's Sigh No More.

The band revealed that the album had been completed during an interview with Belgian radio station 3FM during the band's performance at the Pinkpop over the weekend. "We hope to get it out in September," said Ben Lovett. "We just figured that out, September 24th."

You can watch the full interview below, and watch the band debut a new song, "Ghosts That We Knew" here.