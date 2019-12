British folk rockers Mumford & Sons have posted a cryptic trailer for their upcoming second album. Watch it below.

The as-yet-untitled new album is slated for a September 24 release. Songs confirmed to appear on follow-up to 2010's Sigh No More (buy on iTunes) include "Below My Feet," "Whispers In The Dark," "Ghosts That We Knew" and "Lover's Eyes."

The band are currently on tour in Europe, with two guest musicians filling in on guitar and drums after Marcus Mumford suffered a broken hand.