Paul McCartney, ZZ Top, Wilco and Baroness to Play Bonnaroo Festival

Paul McCartney, ZZ Top, Mumford & Sons, Wilco, Gov't Mule, Baroness and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are among the acts scheduled to appear at this year's Bonnaroo festival, which will take place June 13 to 16 in Manchester, Tennessee.

The current Bonnaroo bill, which was announced by "Weird Al" Yankovic yesterday during Bonnaroo's Live Lineup Announcement Megathon live stream, also includes Billy Idol, Grizzly Bear, David Byrne and St. Vincent, Dwight Yoakam, the Vaccines, Tame Impala, Jim James, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes, A$AP Rocky, Passion Pit, The xx, Alt-J, Animal Collective, Matt and Kim, Kendrick Lamar, Japandroids and Portugal. The Man.

Other acts include Yankovic — who recently roasted Dee Snider at our Rock & Roll Roast (Check out the video here) — plus the Gaslight Anthem, Local Natives, the National, Holy Ghost, Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T., Death Grips, Of Monsters and Men and more.

Keep up with Bonnaroo news at the event's official website.