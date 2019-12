A new track by Mumford & Sons has appeared online, courtesy of a session on Colorado radio station KBCO.

The track, which has no name but has been dubbed "Home" by the group's fanbase, can be heard below.

The song is fueling speculation that Mumford & Sons may release their sophomore album and follow-up to 2010's Sigh No More may be released by the end of the year. The folk quartet have reportedly been playing new material at all of their summer festival shows.