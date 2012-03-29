Municipal Waste Debut "The Fatal Feast" Music Video

Richmond, Virgina-based thrashers Municipal Waste have just unveiled their new music video for the title track to their upcoming album, The Fatal Feast. Watch below.

The gruesome video — which was directed by Jeff Speed of Halo Of Flies — sees the band try their hand at acting in a sci-fi-style scenario that should make you both laugh and gag (hopefully not at the same time.)

“As a huge sci-fi horror movie enthusiast, it was amazing to work on this type of film set," said guitarist Ryan Waste. "Jeff Speed and his crew have really raised the bar with this video and we couldn't be happier. Prepare for space terror and feast on our latest clip!"

For more on the band's new album, check out our recent interview with Ryan Waste, in which we cover everything from guitars and amps to why the guy on their new album cover looks mysteriously like Captain Kirk.

The Fatal Feast is out April 10 on Nuclear Blast.