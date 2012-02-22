Municipal Waste Post Lyric Video for "The Fatal Feast"

Party thrashers Municipal Waste have just uploaded a lyric video for the title track to their new album, The Fatal Feast. Check it out below.

Municipal Waste will release The Fatal Feast (unofficially subtitled "Waste In Space") on April 10 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The band shot an official music video for the track this past weekend in Los Angeles, and the band promise sci-fi horror masterpiece.

I caught up with Ryan Waste at the end of last week to talk about the new album, and we'll have all the info on The Fatal Feast early next week!