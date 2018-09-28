Muse Rock a Eighties High School Dance in "Pressure" Official Video

Muse have unveiled the official video for “Pressure,” the latest track to be released from their upcoming album, Simulation Theory.

The Eighties-themed clip, directed by Lance Drake, features the band playing at a Back to the Future-type high-school homecoming dance, with actor Terry Crews introducing the band as Rocket Baby Doll—Muse’s original name when they first got together. Eventually, some sci-fi shenanigans lead the dance to go wildly off the rails.

As previously reported, Muse’s eighth studio album, Simulation Theory, will be released on November 9th through Warner Bros. Records. The eleven-track record was produced by the band, along with several award-winning producers, including Rich Costey, Mike Elizondo, Shellback and Timbaland. Each of the album’s songs will be accompanied by a video.

Anyone purchasing Simulation Theory through the band’s store will get early access to tickets for Muse’s 2019 tour. You can pre-order the album here.

*Deluxe Edition